A heat advisory has been put into effect for eight counties in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster.

The heat advisory begins at noon and goes until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today's high will be near 94 but could feel like temps are 100 degrees or more, NWS said.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," NWS said in the advisory.

The UV Index today is 9, meaning the risk of sun exposure is very high.

Thunderstorms are likely today, too, with an 80% chance or rain.

Showers are expected after noon, NWS said.