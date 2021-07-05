A heat advisory has been issued for Lancaster County ahead of more 90-degree weather in the forecast.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Other counties included in the advisory are Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York.

The high in Lancaster on Tuesday is expected to reach the mid 90s, but the heat index value − what it actually feels like outside − could reach 100 or higher.

A heat advisory is issued when a heat index of 100 to 104 degrees is expected for at least two hours.

The high temperature is forecast to reach the mid 90s again on Wednesday.