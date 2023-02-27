Hannah Motter wants people to see her scars. She may leave the top button of her shirt undone or opt for a scoop-necked dress or an open, flowy blouse over a tank top. The angry red line plunging from her neck draws onlookers to the main point. This 24-year-old recently had open-heart surgery to save her life.

Ceirra Zeager, who doesn’t have physical scars, wants to talk about needless suffering. The 23-year-old spent agonizing hours in an emergency room when she was 14, misdiagnosed with anxiety while she suffered a heart attack.

These two local women say they owe their lives to dogged determination and doctors who looked past an initial diagnosis.

“Don’t give up,” advised Motter whose undiagnosed congenital heart condition can prove so deadly that most diagnoses come through an autopsy. Motter’s emergency open-heart procedure took place in June 2020. “If you think something is wrong with your body, keep trying to figure out what it is.”

“Advocate for yourself,” Zeager cautioned. “Dive into research and be knowledgeable with doctors,” said Zeager, who was misdiagnosed with teenage anxiety the night after a Solanco High School dance in 2014. She had suffered a heart attack, caused by blood clot. A cardiac catheterization corrected the problem.

However, a worsening leak in her mitral valve at the beginning of the pandemic caused so much pain and damage that the Ephrata woman could barely function. A second opinion led to heart surgery in February 2021.

Too often, younger women pay less attention to signs of heart disease, said Larissa Bedrick, who directs marketing for the American Heart Association’s central Pennsylvania chapter in Harrisburg. Women are more likely to dismiss symptoms, and doctors usually will do the same, AHA statistics say. And February is American Heart Month – an apt time to raise awareness.

“It’s difficult to say exactly how often younger women who are experiencing signs of heart disease are initially misdiagnosed, but based on what we do know from studies that look at gender-based differences in diagnosis and treatment, it’s safe to say that it’s happening more often than it should,” Bedrick wrote in an email.

The right place

Motter chose an almost perfect place to fall apart. The Lancaster woman was working as a medical assistant at the Lancaster Heart Group in April 2020 when registered nurse Judi Knier noticed something seemed wrong.

“She looked poorly,” recalled Knier, who spent about 30 years at the practice. “There was something that made me think she needed more attention.”

Knier asked cardiologist Ron Jacob to squeeze an appointment with Motter into an already full day. Jacob, who is now medical director for the cardiovascular imaging department at WellSpan Health in York, had worked as section chief for noninvasive cardiology at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

“When the story doesn’t make sense, you have to figure out where the dots don’t connect,” Jacob said. “You’re a detective.”

Motter’s older sister, Lauren, suffered from asthma, and Hannah Motter had received the same diagnosis after repeated heart function tests came back with normal results.

Jacob wanted more information. Motter also felt tightness in her chest – not a common asthma symptom.

“He would not give up,” Motter said of Jacob. “Everything kept showing up as normal.”

She completed a stress test and underwent an echocardiogram. Motter finally decided she might be a hypochondriac and would live with her condition. But then another test, called a coronary CT angiogram, revealed the culprit – an anomalous left main coronary artery coming from the wrong part of her chest.

The diagnostic process took a few weeks. “He was incredible at getting me in for testing. He’d get one result and go on to the next test,” Motter said of Jacob. “He had an idea, and he found what he was looking for.” The CT came back abnormal, and Motter got a phone call with grim news: She was at risk for sudden death, and the defect failed to show up in previous tests.

She immediately cut back all physical activity and stopped taking stairs.

The diagnosis seemed surprising, because Motter had exercised and danced while growing up. In fact, she used to run half marathons with her father.

“When your kid says she can’t breathe, well, I was feeling that discomfort, too,” Doug Motter recalled. “This was really invisible to us.”

Stephanie Fuller, who operated on Motter, shared that feeling. Fuller directs the congenital cardiothoracic surgery division at the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, specializing in congenital heart problems. She also teaches at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

This was an easily missed diagnosis, Fuller said. “When a patient is young and has shortness of breath, nine times out of 10 it is asthma,” the surgeon said.

Research that began in the 1980s to diagnose congenital heart defects now allows doctors to help adults whose conditions escaped notice when they were children.

“This saved her life,” Fuller said of Motter’s surgery on a problem so rare it affects less than 1% of the U.S. population. Correcting undiagnosed congenital heart defects now represents the fastest-growing segment of adult patients with heart disease.

“We look for horses, not zebras,” Fuller said, explaining that doctors first must rule out common conditions. “This was definitely a zebra.”

Not just nerves

Ceirra Zeager knew something was wrong the day after her first Solanco High School winter formal.

She woke up and was unable to change her shirt. When she went to tell her mother, she passed out.

An emergency room physician in West Grove told Zeager, then 14, that the racing heart and burning pain in her arm stemmed from teenage anxiety.

“I was definitely put on the back burner,” Zeager recalled.

After hours of agony, the teen was transferred to AI DuPont Children’s Hospital, now the Nemours Children’s Hospital, in Delaware.

Doctors there found she had experienced a heart attack after a blood clot traveled to her heart. Zeager was born with the hole in her heart, which sometimes causes no problems for those who have one. However, an unrelated medical condition that causes her blood to clot led to the condition PFO, patent foramen ovale, which resulted in the heart attack.

A procedure corrected that condition, but Zeager, toward the beginning of the pandemic, began to lose energy, had trouble catching her breath and was experiencing pain. She thought she might have COVID-19, stress from work or anxiety from planning her wedding.

The young woman had aged out of her pediatric cardiology practice and went to a practice that treated adults. Doctors knew she had a slow leak in her mitral valve but said the condition only needed monitoring.

Zeager, who works in human resources for Espenshade’s Garden Center, said a coworker urged her to make a cardiac appointment.

“I thought I was done with heart problems,” Zeager said.

She recalled sobbing in the doctor’s office, begging for more tests, for the cardiologist “to be on my side.” Results revealed a severely leaking heart valve, but Zeager said the doctor wanted to watch Zeager another six months and didn’t consider her condition an emergency. It was the second time she’d feel dismissed by doctors.

“My heart would thump when I walked across the room,” Zeager recalled. “I had no stamina. I felt crazy for feeling a certain way and for being pushed off.”

Zeager’s husband urged her to get a second opinion.

“When I first put my stethoscope on her chest, she had a huge heart murmur,” recalled Scott Riebel, an interventional cardiologist with the UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute in Lancaster. “Her heart strength was way down. I’d like to think we got her in the right place.”

“He validated me the second I walked in,” Zeager said of Riebel. “He got the surgeon on the phone right away.”

Riebel did wonder why such a young woman would come to see him. “I said, ‘Why are you here?’” the cardiologist said. Then Zeager began to talk.

“This is very serious,” Riebel said he told Zeager. “You’re going to have a lot of work done.”

How much testing is too much? “It’s difficult to say,” Riebel said. “Family practice doctors see patients all day who say this is the worst headache I’ve had in my whole life, and I need a CT scan,” he said. “I have also taken care of many patients who other doctors ignored.”

Riebel also has dealt with patients who insist they have a medical problem, but no structural heart abnormalities show up. “I have been on both sides.”

Spreading the word

Zeager and Motter advise women to keep asking questions and to keep talking – to their doctors and other women who could benefit from hearing these stories.

Motter wants others to trust their feelings about their health. “This has made me so much more aware of my body and my health. I was so used to being at not-100% my whole life.”

Zeager tells her story through the heart association, which selected her as one of 12 national volunteers for The Real Women Class of Survivors information campaign for 2023. She sports an elegant red dress, heels and matching earrings in an online video that urges women to pay attention to medical symptoms. (lanc.news/goredgetfit.)

The Real Women program became a part of the heart group’s Go Red for Women campaign in 2008. This year, about 200 women applied. Participants share their stories in person and on the heart association’s website.

Zeager also has appeared with Reibel in a video on the WellSpan website and has spoken at heart association events.

Both women say their medical experiences have impacted their career choices. Motter, who now works as a medical assistant for May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lancaster, wants to become a medical laboratory scientist. Zeager plans to become a physician’s assistant.

With heart conditions and more schooling ahead, this path may seem difficult for both. Zeager, however, offered this advice: “If you have insane obstacles, just keep going.”