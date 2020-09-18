A rescheduled preliminary hearing for suspended Manor Township funeral director Andrew T. Scheid will be held Monday morning, Sept. 21.

Scheid is charged with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse. The hearing was initially scheduled for late August.

He is accused of keeping four bodies in his care unrefrigerated and unembalmed between four and 17 days, as well as knowingly falsifying death certificates submitted to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Health Statistics, according to charging documents.

Scheid surrendered to Manor Township police last month after he was criminally charged. He was released and remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail.

The 9:30 a.m. hearing will take place before District Judge Joshua Keller.

Another preliminary hearing before District Judge Denise Commins for Scheid related to a bad check charge is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

Scheid is accused of sending a bad check for $7,500 to a Lancaster County coffin supplier last year.

In January, LNP | LancasterOnline first reported a disciplinary filing by the State Board of Funeral Directors outlining 30 counts of state funeral law violations against Scheid.

In March, the state board indefinitely suspended Scheid from mortuary practice — for no less than three years — and fined him $150,000.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)

