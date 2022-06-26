Claire Miller, the Manheim Township teenager charged with stabbing her older sister to death last year, will appear in court Monday so a judge can determine whether to move her case to juvenile court.

Miller is charged with a single count of homicide for the February 2021 death of her sister, Helen Miller, 19.

Claire Miller, who turned 16 in May, was 14 at the time of the killing.

Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime, but a defendant may ask a judge to transfer the case to juvenile court. Juvenile court focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21.

In a court filing last year seeking the move, defense attorney Robert Beyer wrote that doing so would serve the public’s interest. Miller is amenable to treatment and rehabilitation as a juvenile, he wrote.

Beyer said he was unable to comment on the upcoming hearing, which is scheduled for three days before Lancaster County Judge David Workman.

Beyer has also filed notice that Miller intends to use an insanity or mental infirmity defense should the case go to trial. He has not specified what illness Miller may have.

Insanity is a legal standard, not a specific medical diagnosis. A person can be found legally insane when their illness prevents them from either understanding what they were doing when they committed a crime, or that they did not know what they were doing was wrong.

Relatedly, a person could be found guilty but mentally ill if their illness was a factor, but did not meet the criteria for insanity.

In either case, the person would undergo treatment. A person found not guilty by reason of insanity could be released from treatment once they are deemed no longer a danger to themselves or others. A person found guilty but mentally ill would serve out the rest of their sentence in prison once treated.

Miller’s arrest

According to Manheim Township police, Miller called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, and said she had killed her sister.

When officers arrived at the Clayton Road home, they found Helen Miller in a bedroom with a pillow over her face and a knife in her neck. Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy, had been stabbed repeatedly, an autopsy found.

According to a search warrant application, an unidentified person told police shortly after they arrived at the house that they had been talking to Claire Miller and that Miller had been having suicidal and homicidal thoughts. The warrant didn’t say when they had been talking.

Miller has been held at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, a women’s prison about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Lycoming County since April 2021 because it has age-appropriate housing while the Lancaster County Prison does not.

While she is in Lancaster for the hearing, Miller will stay at the county’s Youth Intervention Center.