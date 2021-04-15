A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday for the Manheim Township 14 year old charged with killing her older sister in February.

Claire Elaina Miller’s hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., April 16, before District Judge David Miller.

Miller will appear by videoconference, according to the judge’s office. She is being held at a state prison upstate.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

According to Manheim Township police, Miller called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 21 and said she had killed her sister.

When officers arrived at the Clayton Road home, they found Helen Miller, 19, in a bedroom with a pillow over her face and a knife in her neck. Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy, had been stabbed repeatedly, an autopsy found.

Miller is charged with one count of homicide. Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. Defendants can seek to have their case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21, by showing that doing so would serve the public’s interest.

Miller had been held at Lancaster County Prison, but was moved March 4 to the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Lycoming County.

The state Department of Corrections offered to house her there because it offers secure, age-appropriate housing. In Lancaster, Miller had been housed in the adult women's section.