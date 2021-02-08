A court hearing for the Ephrata lawyer accused of threatening to kill government officials in the Washington, DC, area and his wife has been moved to March.

The preliminary hearing for Kenelm Shirk III had been scheduled for Monday before a Franklin County district judge. He is charged with two counts of terroristic threats.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court. The hearing is now scheduled for March 22.

Shirk, 71, was arrested at a gas station near Shippensburg on his way to the Washington area the night of Jan. 21 — the day after the inauguration of Joe Biden, police said.

Police in Cornwall, Lebanon County, where Shirk lives, had issued a bulletin about 8:20 p.m. Jan. 21, according to charging documents. The bulletin was related to his wife seeking his involuntary commitment following an argument about the election. It’s not clear from the documents when the argument happened.

Attorney John Abom, who represents Shirk, said Monday that he couldn't comment on the charges. Shirk, whose firm Shirk Law Associates is in Ephrata and had been the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough until shortly after his arrest, has been in Franklin County Jail since Jan. 22 without bail.

When police arrested Shirk, they found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in his Subaru Forester and briefcase.

Police took Shirk to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital for an evaluation related to the involuntary commitment. A nurse who evaluated him told police “she had a strong gut feeling and instinct that this was more than just a guy who was having a bad day and angry about the election. ... Shirk made comments about shooting government officials in their front yard.”