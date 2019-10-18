Hearing postponed for Lancaster boy, 14, charged with fatal shooting

A pretrial hearing scheduled Friday for a 14-year-old boy charged in an Oct. 9 fatal shooting in Lancaster was postponed as his family seeks a private attorney for the teen.

A new date for Rahmir Hopkins’ preliminary hearing before District Judge Jodie Richardson was not immediately set.

Hopkins, of the 1100 block of St. Joseph Street, was charged with criminal homicide in the slaying of 25-year-old Luis A. Perez at South Lime and Juniata streets.

The teen had been represented by a court-appointed attorney since his arrest.

Travis Anderson, Lancaster County first assistant district attorney, said he could not comment on the status of two males who fled after joining Hopkins in confronting Perez on the street.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police have called the unidentified males “persons of interest.”

Separate witnesses identified Hopkins as the person who used a .45-caliber handgun to shoot Perez, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Perez died at the scene after a single shot to the torso, police said.