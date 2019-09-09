Manheim Township commissioners will hear a proposal from Lancaster Country Day School tonight that would have far-reaching implications for businesses selling or promoting firearms in the suburb.

The school is seeking to create a 1,000-foot “gun-shop-free school zone” around its campus near Harrisburg Pike and at all other educational institutions in the township.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled at tonight's Manheim Township Board of Commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

It is unclear whether commissioners will vote on the proposal following the hearing.

The two-pronged zoning amendment request would forbid shops that in the buffer zone as well as ban any pictures or drawings of guns that “promote the use or sale of firearms.”

“Our hope is that we provide safe environments for all students in Manheim Township,” Lancaster Country Day School Assistant Head of School Todd Trout said Friday.

The proposal came after the controversial opening of a gun shop on Dillerville Road in February 2018. The now-shuttered shop was located near Lancaster Country Day School and Franklin & Marshall College.

Trout and three students from the school are expected to speak before the board of commissioners in support of the proposed amendment, according to a school spokesman.