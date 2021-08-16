A court hearing on whether the Ephrata man charged for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack should remain jailed pending trial has been rescheduled to Aug. 31.

Samuel Lazar’s hearing, which began last Wednesday, was set to resume Monday, with a federal judge expected to announce if Lazar should stay in jail or be released pending trial.

However, Lazar’s defense attorney asked for a postponement based on undisclosed evidence the government provided him shortly before Monday’s hearing.

Lazar, 35, is accused of pepper spraying law enforcement and encouraging violence on Jan. 6. He has been locked up since he was arrested July 26 at his apartment.

Federal prosecutors say he should remain behind bars because he is a danger to society. Lazar’s defense attorney argued the Lazar had been at large for seven months and had done nothing wrong.