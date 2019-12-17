The Trump administration has extended healthcare.gov sign-ups for a brief time because of difficulties some people experienced close to the original Dec. 15 deadline.
The new deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
"This additional time will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for January 1 coverage," a statement from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said. "While the website and the call center remained open for business on December 15 with over half a million consumers enrolling throughout the day, some consumers were asked to leave their name at the call center."
The agency noted that people who have already left their contact information at the call center "do not need to come back and apply during this extension because a call center representative will follow up with them later this week.”
A guide that LNP reporter Heather Stauffer compiled to help Lancaster County residents eligible to use healthcare.gov is here.