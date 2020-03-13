As the new coronavirus spreads throughout Pennsylvania, health officials are working to inform Plain communities in Lancaster County of the virus.

Getting information about the coronavirus out to those communities is difficult because many of its members don’t watch television or use the internet, Joanne Eshelman, director of Plain community relationships at WellSpan Health, said.

WellSpan Health is mailing information packets to church leaders with coronavirus facts from WellSpan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, Eshelman said.

The packets include information on preventing the spread of the disease and safety precautions for traveling, Eshelman said.

Lancaster County’s Emergency Management Agency is “working on several fronts” to get information about COVID-19 out to the Plain community, director Phil Colvin said, adding the process has not been easy.

LNP | LancasterOnline spoke with a few Amish men about the new coronavirus Wednesday in Leacock Township. None gave their last names.

Aaron said he and his family were making sure to sanitize as often as they could.

Sam said the coronavirus was a joke.

“It was created to make (President Donald) Trump look bad” and to prevent the president’s reelection in the fall, he said.

Josh said he wasn’t paying much attention to COVID-19 and wasn’t taking any extra safety precautions to prevent himself from being exposed to the virus.

Amish families are exposed to fewer households — and potentially the coronavirus — than English families, since Amish children attend small schools with enrollments of 24 to 30, said Steve Nolt, professor of history and Anabaptist studies at Elizabethtown College, and senior scholar at the college’s Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies.

Additionally, older Amish adults don’t live in nursing homes or retirement centers, which is a concern for public health officials, Nolt said.

While they live apart from the English community, the Amish still interact with many non-Amish people at work, in their neighborhoods and at stores, Nolt said, and could be exposed.