Lancaster General Hospital was recently faulted by the state for mistakes including operating on the wrong leg and employees violating hand hygiene rules intended to protect patients from infections.

And those infractions came within two months of LGH being cited for failing to fill the insulin pump of a patient with diabetes, and failing to file state-required reports related to a new mother who died of internal bleeding.

Those and other problems were found during a series of “special monitoring” investigations by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Department spokeswoman Maggie Barton said such investigations happen when the department has reason to believe there are ongoing problems, and the information came anonymously or from an unusual source.

The wrong-site surgery took place in December and involved a patient who needed surgery to reconstruct a ligament and otherwise repair an injured left ankle.

According to a health department report, a surgical staff member marked the correct limb, but marked it above the surgical site to prevent it from being washed away during prep for the surgery. Hospital policy calls for the mark to be made within two inches of the surgical site. Another staffer put a tourniquet on the wrong leg.

The staff apparently realized the medical error shortly after operating on the wrong ankle.

To prevent wrong-site surgeries, LGH policy further requires the surgeon to verify the identity of the patient using two identifiers, full name and date of birth, and confirm the correct surgical site. The surgeon must mark and initial the site, making sure the markings remain visible after the site has been draped and prepped for surgery.

The health department said a review of medical records found two records containing no documentation of the surgeon identifying the patient after the patient was placed on the operating table.

Hand hygiene

The Dec. 16 report also said that on a different day in early December, a health department surveyor saw three operating room staffers fail to follow hand hygiene policy, which Lancaster General calls “the most important procedure for preventing healthcare-associated infections.”

The health department required LGH to take steps in response to the wrong site surgery and violations of the hand hygiene policy. These include educating staff about procedures aimed at preventing wrong site surgeries and audits to make sure steps are carried out and documented, and educating staff regarding hand hygiene and making sure the policy is followed.

LGH, which is part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, declined to answer specific questions from PennLive but issued a statement saying: “Ensuring the safety of all patients is our top priority. We take any regulatory or inspection findings very seriously and are cooperating fully with the PA Department of Health on these matters.”

(The same statement, word for word, was given to LNP | LancasterOnline when a reporter called seeking comment on Thursday.)

$40,000 fine

In November, the health department cited LGH for failures related to the death of a new mother weeks after a Caesarean section. According to the health department, LGH failed to report events related to her care to the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority, which exists to study unexpected medical events and look for ways to prevent them.

According to the report, the woman came to LGH in August. After trying unsuccessfully for four hours to deliver normally, her child was delivered by Caesarean section. A day later, the woman was suffering from anemia and low hemoglobin level and was given a transfusion of two units of blood. About three days later a scan showed internal bleeding. She was given more blood and underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and remove blood from between her organs and abdomen.

LGH failed to report the event to the Patient Safety Authority as required, the health department said. An LGH employee told the health department the patient had been informed or acknowledged during the consent process she was at risk of such bleeding, and therefore the event “would have been anticipated,” the report says.

The woman returned to the hospital about two weeks later as a result of bleeding and died in the operating room, according to the inspection report. LGH failed to report it to the Patient Safety Authority as a serious event, which involves unexpected harm or death of a patient.

While the department faulted the hospital for failing to report the events, the report makes no mention of medical errors or poor care. LGH declined to answer questions from PennLive regarding the death.

The state fined the hospital $40,000 for failing to report the events, but none of the other recent violations involved penalties beyond requiring plans and actions to prevent repeats.

Other problems

In late December, a patient with diabetes and kidney failure became unconscious and was brought to the hospital with a high glucose level attributed to the patient’s insulin pump becoming empty. The patient was treated, with hourly blood sugar checks, and told to use the insulin pump while in the hospital. But a staffer failed to enter an order for insulin, and the pump was left unfilled and unattached to the patient, according to the inspection report. The patient’s blood sugar eventually became dangerously high.

As the result of an August incident, the health department faulted LGH for instances of handling a patient roughly. In one instance, an employee told the health department security staff was “extremely rough with him and [the patient] had not been aggressive towards anyone.” In another, a non-security employee “grabbed the patient by the head and hair,” with the employee later telling the health department he hadn’t been trained on which areas to hold to get a person under control.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health regulates health care facilities including hospitals. The department investigates and makes inspections in response to complaints. People can file a complaint by calling 1-800-254-5164 or filling out an online form at doh.pa.gov.