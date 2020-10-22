Self-isolating with a fever, chills and persistent headache in an upstairs bedroom waiting on his COVID-19 test results, Saheb Arora’s thoughts wandered to dark places.

He imagined lying alone on a hospital bed struggling to breathe. Or worse, someone he loves knowing he’d exposed them to a virus that has killed more than 220,000 people in the United States.

According to the state Department of Health, more than 8,500 people in Pennsylvania — 438 in Lancaster County — have died from the virus as of Wednesday.

“What if I’m the reason someone else gets sick?” said Arora, 28, who lives in Ephrata with his girlfriend’s family. “It was really scary in the moment.”

After two worrisome days, Arora’s test results came back negative. He suspects he had the flu.

While a relatively mild flu season just ended in the southern hemisphere — thanks, in part, to higher vaccination rates — health officials here are bracing for the convergence of influenza with a COVID-19 resurgence in what has been dubbed the “twin-demic.”

‘Uncharted territory’

“We’ve never had anything that has caused the level of illness and death the new coronavirus has,” said David Dowdy, a professor in the epidemiology department at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “We really are in uncharted territory in that regard.”

Arora said he typically gets a flu shot each year but he hadn’t yet before the onset of symptoms after a trip to Boston for a wedding.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine echoed national concerns in a briefing last week that small gatherings such as weddings and parties could be fueling the increase in COVID-19 infections. After more than a week of daily 1,000-plus cases, Levine declared Pennsylvania was “at the start of the fall resurgence.”

The second wave of the deadly virus could not come at a worse time. Influenza season in the U.S. typically begins in October and runs through April.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that since 2010, as many as 800,000 Americans have been hospitalized and between 12,000 and 61,000 have died of the flu annually.

On average, 179 Pennsylvanians died of influenza each year in the decade between 2009 and 2018 — 11 in Lancaster County — state health department data shows.

What keeps epidemiologists and health officials up at night, as the days grow colder and Pennsylvania heads into flu season, is the uncertainty of the two respiratory illnesses striking simultaneously.

“For the most part, it’s impossible to tell apart clinically,” said Dr. Stephen Gluckman, professor of medicine and an infectious disease specialist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. “You prevent the flu, by the way, exactly the way you prevent COVID, but it has a vaccine.”

A COVID-19 vaccine isn’t expected until next year.

‘Absolutely possible to get both’

While the world waits for a vaccine, health officials are urging the public to get a flu shot early (it can take up to two weeks to be effective) and to continue the preventative measures recommended to mitigate spread: frequent hand-washing, social distancing and face masks.

Because face coverings can help diminish the spread of respiratory droplets from both COVID-19 and influenza, health experts are hopeful for a mild flu season here, even as the nation’s top infectious disease expert has warned about the diagnostic challenges.

On Wednesday, data from an ongoing Carnegie Mellon University survey showed 87% of Pennsylvanians — 84% in Lancaster County — were wearing masks. The data is collected using a survey advertised on Facebook that has run continuously since April, according to the university. About 70,000 people in the U.S. participate in the survey on a daily basis.

“It’s absolutely possible to get both,” said Dowdy, the John Hopkins epidemiologist. “They are two completely different viruses. Certainly, getting one doesn’t make you immune to the other.”

To address the anticipated increase in demand for COVID-19 tests during flu season, on Oct. 14 Levine announced the commonwealth will distribute 250,000 rapid antigen tests weekly through the end of the year. This significantly increases Pennsylvania’s capacity, which has averaged between 1,000 and 2,000 daily antigen tests.

“At the end of the day,” Dowdy said, “we will make it through this. But we have to get through the winter.”