Health care building boom: Lancaster County projects meant to provide ‘efficiencies and effective change’ for physicians, patients alike

The opening of a new Lancaster County hospital by a major health system represents a sweeping change in the local health care market.

Yet Penn State Health’s gleaming new hospital in East Hempfield Township is just one highlight of a recent local health care building boom that has tallied approximately half a billion dollars' worth of medical infrastructure projects coming online in just the last four months.

These major investments illustrate the belief by local health systems that the growing and aging population of Lancaster County – up overall 6.5% from the 2010 Census to the 2020 tally – will be able to fill the new hospital beds and treatment rooms. The county residents 65 and older increased from 15% of the overall number in the 2010 Census to 19% in 2020, the biggest increase of any age group.

The scale of recent building projects is also a testament to the co-existence in Lancaster County of four major health care providers whose arrival and expansion in the area over the last decade has realigned the delivery of service here, resulting in a highly competitive local health care market and the disappearance of many independent physicians and small, unaffiliated practices.

However, the health care building boom could represent some of the last major additions of bricks and mortar here in the foreseeable future. One reason is that rising interest rates that have pushed up costs of new construction projects, said Andy Carter, CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, noting that recent local projects were begun before the pandemic.

“It looks really bleak to be able to go out to the financial markets to raise money and building new facilities given the current financial landscape,” Carter said.

Despite the predicted ebb of the building push, it will leave the market for services highly competitive — a benefit to residents.

“Competition is good for a region,” said Lou Baverso, president of UMPC in Central PA, which operates UPMC in Lititz. “We’re all working to the top of our game because we want to make sure of that. We know that it is a consumer choice game.”

$2 million bed

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the county’s top employer with some 10,000 workers, has been behind some of the biggest construction projects.

But once the ongoing projects wrap up, it will shift away from putting up buildings to rolling out new digital tools for virtual visits and finding other ways to treat more patients outside of hospital beds, especially given the skyrocketing costs for new hospital construction and hospital prices that are fixed, CEO John Herman said.

“For a new inpatient bed, it’s about $2 million per bed,” he said. “Over the next 10 years, we’ll probably need some additional inpatient beds, but we also recognize that a lot of care will be in ambulatory environment, or at home.”

The changing calculus on new building construction is illustrated by Lancaster General’s shift on previous plans for a new hospital new Ephrata. Lancaster General spent $4.1 million in 2005 for a 75-acre tract at the southeast corner of routes 222 and 322 in Ephrata Township. A six-story hospital building was originally planned for the tract, but the project has been on hold since the property was rezoned for that project in 2009.

Some new medical buildings could eventually be built at the site, but Herman said it won’t be a new hospital.

“It might have been contemplated as a hospital, because that was a different time,” Herman said. “It’s not as common now to build a small hospital. You still have all that fixed cost, and the economics just don’t make sense.”

Big health spenders Here’s a rundown of recent Lancaster County healthcare infrastructure projects completed or announced. $11 million: Penn State Health opens Lancaster Pediatric Center in Manheim Township in June 2022 at the former Toys R Us. $50 million: Proton Therapy Center opened in August at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. Construction began in fall 2019 $375 million: Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center opened Oct. 3 in East Hempfield Township. $182 million: Total estimated costs of expansion and renovation of emergency department at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hospital on North Duke Street. Work began in December 2020 and is expected to wrap up in spring 2024. The new Duke Street entrance of the department opened Sept. 29. $2.9 million: A group organized by members of the Old Order Amish Church bought the former Good N Plenty restaurant property near Smoketown in August with plans to turn it into a new health care facility for church members. $10 million: Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development will have more therapists and shorter wait times in early 2024 when the nonprofit opens a 14,700-square-foot addition as part of an expansion and renovation project.

In the meantime, the county’s oldest health care system has been on a construction spree.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health recently marked the completion of a new entrance and treatment rooms in the ongoing $182 million expansion of the emergency department at its 525-bed North Duke Street hospital.

And in late August, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health unveiled the new $50 million Proton Therapy Center at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in East Hempfield Township. Just the second proton therapy center in the state, the new center offers precise radiation treatment for cancer by accelerating positively charged protons to two-thirds the speed of light and then focuses them into a narrow beam that can be directed precisely to cancer cells.

Herman said the proton therapy center wouldn’t have happened without the local health system’s seven-year-old affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania health system.

While Lancaster General Health funds its own projects, Penn Medicine has assisted by issuing hospital bonds at more favorable rates, Herman said. But more important for the proton therapy center was the expertise of Penn Medicine’s Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia. Penn Medicine’s Roberts Proton Therapy Center in Philadelphia is the only other proton therapy center in the state.

Market expansion

For Penn State Health, building a relatively small hospital did make sense.

Opened Oct. 3, the 132-bed Lancaster Medical Center is the centerpiece of Penn State Health’s ambitious strategy to carve out a bigger share of Lancaster County’s health care market.

Penn State Health made its first splash here in 2017 by purchasing the county’s largest group of independent physicians, Physicians’ Alliance Ltd., and then in 2019 it opened the Lime Spring Outpatient Center off Rohrerstown Road. This past June, the health system opened Penn State Health Children’s Pediatric Center at a former Toys ‘R Us at Harrisburg Pike and Route 30.

At Lancaster Medical Center, Penn State Health spent $375 million to develop a new hospital which offers primary, specialty and acute care, including the advanced care and clinical trials offered at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the health system’s academic hub.

Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health, said the decision to build the hospital began by a recognition of the health care market, as well as seeing that many Lancaster County patients at Hershey Medical Center didn’t actually need the advanced care offered there and would be better served at a community hospital.

Serving more patients at Lancaster Medical Center should free up space at Hershey Medical Center, a move that means fewer patients in need of advanced care traveling to Pittsburgh or Philadelphia, a cost-saving measure Massini said was welcome by Penn State Health’s health insurance partners.

“This goes back maybe seven years ago or so. Really it was just looking at and trying to understand the market,” Massini said. “We’re not in a game of trying to take patients away from others or reduce choice, we’re trying to bring choice and options to our patients, the people that live in these communities.”

Like other health system leaders, Massini said decisions aren’t dictated by what other health system are doing. However, he said the need for a new hospital was heightened by the February 2019 closure of UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, the former St. Joseph Hospital, on College Avenue in Lancaster city.

“It wasn’t why we invested and built Lancaster medical center, but we did recognize that the community always had options, and it really didn’t after that closure,” he said.

Partnering up

The decision to close UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster was made by UPMC, which bought the hospital in 2017 when it merged with Harrisburg-based Pinnacle health. Pinnacle operated Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lancaster city and the 148-bed Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Warwick Township that is now UPMC Lititz.

While UPMC closed the Lancaster city hospital, it has made significant investments since its arrival in Lancaster County, including a new sleep center, a chemotherapy infusion center and an interventional cardiovascular lab while expanding operating room capabilities.

UPMC says it has invested $910 million in central Pennsylvania to expand primary and specialty care services that now includes its seven hospitals and more than 200 outpatient facilities and programs.

“Health care is a costly business but when you’re a health system like any one of the ones that are operating in Lancaster, we have the opportunity to leverage scale, to make sure we’re delivering high quality low cost,” Baverso said.

Like UPMC Lititz, the former Ephrata Community Hospital has made expansion decisions based on input from a larger system. In 2014, Ephrata Hospital joined with WellSpan and the York-based health system invested right away in Ephrata, unveiling a $47 million expansion and renovation of the 141-bed hospital two years after the merger. Like Lancaster General Health’s affiliation with Penn Medicine that following year, Ephrata hospital officials at the time cited the changes put in place by the 2010 Affordable Care Act as a key reason for the tie up.

While the initial hospital renovation has been WellSpan’s largest single investment, the hospital system continues to see room for growth.

“The growing healthcare needs of a rapidly growing Lancaster County continues to be an area of focus for WellSpan Health as we expand and add new services, as well as develop strategic partnerships that strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of the county,” said Dr. Tony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician for WellSpan Health.

Aquilina cited the launch of a mobile mammography mobile coach, a new partnership with Christiana Ambulance Association and the addition of new providers for orthopedics, neurosurgery and gastrointestinal care as examples of continued growth.

Seeking efficiencies

For Lancaster County residents, new health care facilities offer new options for local treatment, such as the proton therapy center, which eliminates the need to travel for such service to Philadelphia. And, with four health systems now focused on the local market, an unmet need can quickly be seen as an opportunity.

Deborah Willwerth was CEO of Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center before UPMC bought it and now serves as the hospital’s director. She says that expansion of services has been based on comprehensive data that UPMC has gleaned from its entire system and then used to make decisions about how to expand.

“That helps us plan, so having that support is extremely important,” she said, noting the addition of a sleep center, chemotherapy infusion center and an interventional cardiovascular lab.

Stacy Denlinger, a family medicine physician and president of the Lancaster City & County Medical Society, said the range of new health services provides options for consumers as well as more job opportunities for providers.

“Really, the health systems blend really well together,” said Denlinger, who is affiliated with UPMC. “Each system has tried to carve out a bit of a niche, and I think a lot of patients kind of go back and forth between the systems.”

Yet as hospital systems make more inroads into Lancaster County, the small, independent practices still favored by some patients find it tougher to survive, since they can have a hard time offering competitive pay and benefits, she said.

While affiliated practices offer financial support and create practice efficiencies, Denlinger said adjusting to a more bureaucratized approach to medicine can be uncomfortable for some physicians and their patients.

“I do think anytime you try to systematize something and you’re looking for efficiencies and effective change, it’s going to be good in some ways and not in other ways,” Denlinger said.

But in the face of fixed reimbursement rates for services that get more expensive, a medical office with only a handful of providers has become more difficult to operate profitably, even if it may still be preferred by some.

“While the consumers may want that old time relationship that they had and were experiencing in doctor’s office when they were younger, the reality is the way the market has shifted … no one would want to really pay for that care,” she said.