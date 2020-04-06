Fabric, buttons and thread lay scattered across Michelle Lando's dining room table. It and her dining room have become the main production facility for her mask- and headband-making operations.

After being furloughed by the doctors office where she works, this nurse knew she couldn’t just sit around and do nothing.

Armed with a state-of-the-art sewing machine, a passion for craftiness and the fact that she had owned a tote-bag business more than 10 years ago, she decided to make “Headbands for our Heroes."

Lando is using cotton fabric she had in storage, as well as donated fabric, to create the headbands and masks.

The headbands are made to be worn with masks that have elastic straps that go over the ears. Buttons sewn on the headbands hold the mask straps, keeping the pressure off the wearers’ ears, making for a more comfortable 12-hour shift.

The masks she is making are not medical-grade, so they cannot be used in hospitals. She plans to donate these to groups or individuals who are in need of masks. Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday implored all residents to wear masks in public as the number of coronavirus cases statewide continues to climb.

“This is helping to give back to all those that are in the thick of this virus and working to help save others, my family included,” she said. “If I could work right now as a (registered nurse), I absolutely would. If everyone could do just something small for all of these fighters, they would truly appreciate it.”

The first batch of headbands already has been delivered to her husband and daughter’s co-workers at Lancaster General Penn Medicine.

To donate cotton fabric or 3/4-inch and 1-inch buttons or to request a mask, please contact Michelle Lando’s son Kyle Lando on Twitter @KyleLando.