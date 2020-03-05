A stretch of Lititz Pike was closed Thursday night following a head-on crash that sent more than one person to the hospital, fire officials said.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lititz Pike, right in front of Lancashire Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and involved three vehicles.

Dan Bezek, captain at Manheim Township Fire Rescue said he was unable to comment on the exact number of people transported to the hospital, except that it was more than one.

Bezek was unable to comment on the severity of their injuries.

Two people were initially reported as being trapped inside their vehicles after the crash, radio dispatch reports said.

The stretch between Valley Road to West Oregon Road on Lititz Pike will be closed as Manheim Township police investigate the crash, Bezek said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: