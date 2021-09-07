A head-on crash on Route 72 in Penn Township left three people hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Weston M. Fink, 22, of Manheim, was traveling northbound in the 400 block of South Main Street (Route 72) near Hillside Avenue when his 2007 Nissan crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic at 7:35 p.m., police said in a news release. Fink then struck the 2002 Honda Accord driven by 80-year-old Lloyd Melhorn Jr., of Manheim, head-on.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection following reports of multiple people with traumatic injuries sustained in a crash, with several people trapped inside the vehicles, police said.

Both Fink and Melhorn were hospitalized with moderate to major injuries. A third person was also hospitalized, though police did not state their name or which vehicle they were in.

Fink was cited with a traffic violation for driving to the right side of roadway.