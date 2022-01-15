A School District of Lancaster teacher who died last week in Manheim Township was remembered as a selfless and devoted friend by those who knew him.

Christopher Perry, a teacher in School District of Lancaster’s Cyber Pathways program, “was a fighter for folks who are less fortunate,” said Nate Bomberger, one of his longtime friends. “I’m not glamorizing or romanticizing him. The guy was just one of those people who legitimately cared about his community and everyone else.”

Perry was driving south along Harrisburg Pike toward Lancaster city around 5 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle went off the road onto a hill near a Resident Inn close to the Route 30 overpass. His cause and manner of death have not been determined, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Saturday.

According to his obituary, he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in June 2021. The obituary

The vehicle Perry was driving came to a rest with only minor damage. A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications previously told LNP | LancasterOnline it was unclear if Perry had died as a result of the crash or due to a medical complication.

The coroner’s office will review Perry’s medical records Monday to determine if an autopsy will be necessary, Diamantoni said.

Perry began his career with School District of Lancaster in 1997, teaching social studies at Buehrle Academy, Lincoln Middle School, J.P. McCaskey High School and most recently with Cyber Pathways, the school district said. He also previously worked in Sano, Japan, Lancaster’s sister city, between 2017 and 2019.

The Lancaster city resident “epitomized the impact that dedicated educators have on students,” said McCaskey Principal Justin Reese. “Mr. Perry was committed to the growth and success of every student, and was a friend and colleague to all. While we are deeply grieving his passing, his legacy continues in the School District of Lancaster and across the Lancaster community through the example he set, and the thousands of lives he touched.”

The man nicknamed “Tornado Man” was “someone taken from us far too young” who “gave so many precious years to our students,” the McCaskey Alumni Association said in a post on social media Saturday.

“He really cared about his job,” said Alan Wert, another of Perry’s longtime friends. “He was a school teacher, and that meant the world to him. Those kids meant the world to him.”

Wert, a DJ, as Perry had been, met Perry more than a decade ago in a record store. The two became friends as years passed, frequently having lengthy discussions about new audio equipment or the hottest records.

A 1992 graduate of Penn Manor High School, Perry competed on the school's swimming team during his high school years. He was most known for competing in the 100-yard breast stroke and the 200 IM stroke, which he still holds a record for.

Perry also served as a swimming coach at McCaskey, becoming a friend and mentor to Rebecca Kreider, one of his athletes. The two kept in touch over the years, with Perry serving as a DJ at Kreider's wedding and offering a thoughtful impromptu speech.

“He was a gem,” said Kreider, 38. “He was my hero and the inspiration to so many. There is a huge Tornado Man-sized hole in McCaskey.”

Perry was an upbeat coach, teaching his swimmers to cheer for others and encouraging Kreider to become a leader — “something in me that I didn’t know I had,” she said. The team took on a familial spirit, with everyone feeling included.

“Kids who won medals at states and kids who could barely make it down the pool and back were equals in his eyes,” Kreider said. “It was magic. He was magic.”

Perry later joined Kreider as an assistant when she herself became a swim coach at McCaskey, an experience the Ephrata resident described as “a dream come true.”

“He’s one of those guys that has always been pretty selfless,” said Bomberger, who met Perry about 20 years ago after they were introduced through a mutual friend while Perry was working as a DJ performing club music. The two never drifted too far apart as the years went by, keeping in touch through social media and eventually becoming close friends.

Over the years, Perry became one of Bomberger’s biggest cheerleaders, expressing support and frequently providing new ideas when Bomberger, 47, left his career as a software engineer to start his own politics podcast several years ago.

Perry even appeared as a guest on the fledgling podcast, discussing his experience with Japan’s health care system based on his experiences there in what Bomberger described as “definitely one of my best shows.”

The appearance on the show, right as Bomberger felt ready to quit his new endeavor, breathed new life into the project.

Perry had been battling cancer for some time, some of his friends said, though Bomberger was unsure of what kind. Perry, who had undergone chemotherapy at some point, “was pretty private about it,” Bomberger said, though he believed Perry had been on the mend at the time he died.

“That’s tough too,” Bomberger said. “He was in a good position.”

Perry was the type of person who would lift his friends’ spirits when they were down, or offer kind words if they made mistakes. Moving on without his presence is an uphill task, Bomberger said.

“He was a pillar,” Bomberger said. “He was one of the legs on the stool that kept me going.”

Perry's obituary indicates he is survived by his mother Patricia, his father Kevin and a sister Amy. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Christopher.