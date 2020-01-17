Nineteen months after James Peterson resigned as a faculty member at Lehigh University amid an investigation into sexual misconduct, he was back in the classroom at another Pennsylvania college.

Millersville University hired Peterson, a well-known scholar and political commentator who’s appeared on MSNBC, CNN and other news networks, as an adjunct professor in the English department. He taught one class in the fall 2019 semester and no longer works at Millersville, spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said.

He passed three required clearances — a criminal background check, child abuse history and FBI federal criminal history — in August 2019. Yet Peterson’s alleged sexual misconduct at Lehigh somehow fell through the cracks.

A simple Google search of “James Peterson Lehigh University” brings up a slew of news articles on Peterson’s past, including articles from The Morning Call, LehighValleyLive.com, WHYY and The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Provost Vilas Prabhu, who oversees hiring of faculty, wasn’t aware of Peterson’s history when he was hired, Kacskos said.

Prabhu did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

There were no complaints to human resources related to Peterson’s behavior at Millersville, Kacskos said.

A ‘serial sexual harasser’

In January 2018, Peterson, who taught English and headed the Africana studies program at Lehigh, resigned following a college investigation into reports of sexual and other misconduct by multiple individuals, a 2018 email sent to Lehigh faculty and staff obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline shows.

Peterson, the email states, was placed on paid leave and not permitted on campus starting Nov. 7, 2017, as the university conducted its investigation.

Before the investigation concluded, Peterson resigned. However, Lehigh’s provost later found there was “sufficient cause” to revoke his tenure and terminate his employment, according to the email.

A federal lawsuit filed March 2019 in the Eastern District Court in Allentown by a former Lehigh employee, Monica Miller, depicted Peterson as a “serial sexual harasser.”

The lawsuit claims the college ignored Peterson’s alleged misconduct for years because of his position as a “de facto diversity spokesperson.”

“The hiring of Peterson, who was a power-wielding-and-abusing charismatic figure, perfectly advertised Lehigh as a paragon of racial progress and to investigate him for being a sexual predator would tarnish that image,” the complaint states.

It alleges Peterson sexually harassed Miller on several occasions, including after an on-campus interview when he allegedly rubbed her legs under a table, told her the heels she was wearing were “sexy” and repeatedly tried to kiss her.

A hearing in the former employee’s case against Lehigh is scheduled for Tuesday, court records show.

No criminal charges appear to have been filed against Peterson related to alleged sexual misconduct.

Efforts to reach Peterson Wednesday and Thursday were unsuccessful.

Peterson’s background

It’s unclear where Peterson works now.

His resume, obtained through a Right to Know request to Millersville University, shows he taught at 10 different colleges — including well-established universities such as Drexel and Princeton — from 1994 to 2018. Most courses he taught in that span involve African-American literature and culture.

He received his bachelor’s degree in English from Duke University in 1993, his masters in English from North Carolina State University in 1995 and doctorate in English from University of Pennsylvania in 2003.

Peterson’s salary at Millersville was $6,258.81, Kacskos said.

