Dr. Steven F. Killough was a loyal friend, devoted church member and caring doctor, his pastor and colleagues recalled.

He died Nov. 12, two weeks after being hit by a van while walking across a street in downtown Lancaster, according to city police. Authorities said they have a "person of interest," but no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Police said that Killough was hit by a white GMC Savana work van as he was crossing West Chestnut Street.

Killough was walking in the crosswalk at the time, according to Lancaster city Lt. Mark Radmore.

The driver of the van helped Killlough out of the roadway, but then got back in the van and left the scene, police said. An ambulance crew arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and took Killough to the hospital.

Killough died Friday of a traumatic head injury sustained in the crash, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

Killough, 66, was a pediatrician with Lancaster Pediatric Associates for more than 30 years, according to his obituary. He grew up in Chestnut Hill and graduated from Brown University and then Drexel University's Hahnemann Medical School.

Killough "has cared for and touched the lives of thousands of children," Lancaster Pediatric Associates wrote in a Facebook post honoring the doctor. "If you or your child were a patient of Dr. Killough's please know that his greatest honor was the privilege of caring for you."

The post also remembered Killough for his musical talents, playing the guitar and ukulele, or entertaining his colleagues with a song or poem.

"He loved to be connected with communities," said Rev. David Peck, the Rector at Saint James Episcopal Church and Killough's priest for the past 13 years.

"I knew him as a devoted member of the parish and admired him greatly as a physician," Peck said.

Peck said he saw the care Killough gave to his patients, including Peck's own daughter.

"He was someone who did not miss a mission trip at Saint James," Peck continued. "Whether it was working in challenging places in Central Pennsylvania or in Habitat For Humanity builds in Lancaster city or in Puerto Rico, helping with reconstruction after Hurricane Maria."

Peck estimated that Killough was a part of about a dozen mission trips with the church.

"The light and love of his life were his family; wife Nan, daughter Emily, son Andrew, and their families," Lancaster Pediatric Associates said.

Killough was remembered for his patience, humility and compassion, which "exceed the limits of any normal human," his family wrote in his obituary. "We hope that there is a harmonica and glass of scotch waiting for you."