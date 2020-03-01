Jerry Solomon loved the taste of water from a well.

“I was raised on it,” he said.

Because he was so used to living in a home with a well, rather than a public water system, Solomon never tested the well water in the West Lampeter Township house he bought seven years ago, although he did install an ultraviolet light filtration system and ion-exchange resin filter tank as precautions against possible contaminants.

And for visitors, Solomon offered only water purified through a pitcher with a carbon filter.

However, he was never fully comfortable with the carbon filter. “It has limitations,” he said.

Solomon, 75, said he worried that the water he was giving his family, especially his grandchildren, could be contaminated.

That risk became a reality in September when a water sample LNP | LancasterOnline collected from Solomon’s kitchen sink revealed nitrate levels of 25.8 parts-per-million, more than twice the 10 ppm level recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for public water systems.

Solomon immediately called a local company to give him a quote for mitigation systems. He opted to install a reverse-osmosis filtration system to help eliminate his elevated levels of nitrates. The system cost Solomon under $600, and changing the filters annually will cost about $125, he said.

A sample of the filtered water collected from Solomon’s kitchen sink in December showed nitrate levels of 7.2 ppm, below the EPA’s recommended 10 ppm.

“I think we humans have a tendency to put things off,” he said. “This small step has been enough for me to get my (water) inspected more often — to make sure that the coliform stays at zero, the sodium and other things are down in the bottom range of what’s OK.”

Now, Solomon drinks his well water more than before, even without the taste he loved his entire life, because he just feels that it’s healthy, he said.