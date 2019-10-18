The son of Carlos Montalvo-Rivera defended his father against the 15 charges connected to the fatal house fire that killed Montalvo’s wife and mother of three, Olga Sanchez, on Dec. 6, 2010.

"My father was and has been the greatest father he could be even with what we went (through) he never not once gave up on us," Carlos Xavier Montalvo told LNP in an online message Friday morning. "I love him to death and I hope he knows that."

The 22-year-old said he and his sisters "are going to stick by him till the end.

"He went above and beyond for us he is not a monster."

The eldest son of Montalvo-Rivera also spoke in a Facebook live video posted shortly after the Lancaster County district attorney’s office and Lancaster city police held a press conference to announce the arrest of Montalvo.

"First thing's first, it's hard to lose a parent," Carlos Xavier said in the live video. "Second thing is to lose both of them at one time."

He was 13 at the time of the house fire that took his mother's life.

Carlos Xavier talked about how well his father treated him and his sisters growing up and how Montalvo-Rivera never did drugs or drank, or the fact that Montalvo had no prior charges in Lancaster County.

The 17-minute video was posted with the words, "Hurt isnt even the word."

“At the end of the day, my dad’s innocent until he proven guilty,” the son said shortly before ending the live video.

Editor's note: The video embedded below contains explicit language.