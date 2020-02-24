He hated the cop who sent him to jail. That cop become his best man.

When he was in his early 20s, Ryan Forbes of New Holland was no one’s idea of a model citizen. He liked to party, and if he disturbed the peace, oh, well.

Patrol Officer Wendell Metzler had no tolerance for Forbes’ law-breaking. If Forbes resisted arrest, Metzler did whatever it took to cuff him. The encounters were bruising.

Seven times in the early 2000s, Forbes went to jail oozing malice toward Metzler. Each time Forbes went away, Metzler got a break that felt like a paid vacation.

But one day the script flipped.

It happened after Forbes committed to the hard work of changing his life. On seeing Metzler on bike patrol at the 2007 New Holland Fair, Forbes approached him to apologize.

Their conversation became a first step toward a friendship neither would have believed possible.

Rehabilitation has a bad reputation, its path strewn with relapse and failure. But Metzler says that doesn’t mean you give up trying to help.

The officer had every reason to turn his back on Forbes, not the least of which was possible trouble at work for associating with a felon.

Nevertheless, Metzler invited Forbes to his house for a cookout and joined the board of directors of the transitional home where Forbes lived. They started doing speaking engagements together and self-published a book.

Significantly, Metzler was best man at Forbes’ wedding.

But none of that could have been foreseen in May 2001 when one night they clashed violently in a backyard.

It was their first run-in, and it started as a chase.

The first chase

Forbes, then 20, ran when police arrived to break up a party of underage drinkers. Metzler chased Forbes down a sidewalk and through backyards, catching him at a fence gate.

Forbes felt a hand grab his shoulder. He turned and threw a punch, hitting Metzler in the vest with enough force to knock him to the ground. Forbes opened the gate, but didn’t get far. Metzler tackled him as the gate swung shut behind them.

With fellow officers shouting, “Where are you?” Metzler put Forbes in a headlock and blasted him with pepper spray, the blinding mist getting the officer, too.

At the police station, officers hosed down Forbes. Metzler got his eyes flushed at a hospital.

Forbes ended up spending nine weeks at Lancaster County Prison. But within hours of getting home, he was smoking marijuana with buddies.

As Metzler patrolled, Forbes was back on his radar.

Their next encounter was tame. One night at the 2002 New Holland Fair, Forbes grumbled but cooperated as Metzler took him into custody for a bench warrant.

It was a different story eight months later when Forbes led police (but not Metzler that time) on a 26-mile chase from Leola to Downingtown in neighboring Chester County.

Final chase

Forbes’ cat-and-mouse game with the police reached its climax one night in May 2004.

Metzler attempted to pull over a pickup that was weaving down Main Street. He called in the license plate, and it came back belonging to Forbes’ father. The officer knew the driver had to be the son.

Forbes, who was returning to his father’s home after drinking at the Village Night Club in Lancaster, decided he wasn’t stopping. He floored it, and Metzler gave chase with speeds reaching 70 mph south of New Holland.

“I knew it wasn’t going to end well,” Metzler recalled.

At one point the pickup hit the side of the speeding police car. At another point Metzler’s car rear-ended the pickup, causing it to spin into a cornfield. It regained traction and came flying out. Metzler pursued.

Two other New Holland officers got ready to deploy spike strips across the road to puncture the pickup’s tires. Forbes made a threatening move that scattered the cops.

Forbes finally stopped at his father’s house and ran unwittingly toward Metzler. The officer tackled Forbes, bashed his head with a flashlight and shot him with pepper spray.

It didn’t end well for Forbes. On pleading guilty to felony assault, Forbes began his longest — and last — stay behind bars. He walked out of a state prison near Erie on Dec. 29, 2005.

In prison Forbes began a journey to sobriety and responsibility.

After release, he moved into Transition to Community, a faith-based addiction recovery and discipleship center in New Holland. He started going to church and volunteering with a Christian youth program.

In October 2007 at the New Holland Fair, Forbes saw Metzler and worked up the nerve to approach him.

“Here we go,” Metzler was thinking. “What’s his problem tonight?”

But when Forbes extended his hand, Metzler shook it and listened as his one-time nemesis talked about trying to turn his life around. He also apologized for the harm he had caused the community and the lives he had endangered.

Metzler accepted Forbes’ apology, believing it to be sincere. Metzler said the moment felt spiritual.

They parted, and in Forbes’ pocket was a card with Metzler’s personal cell number.

Five months later — March 2008 — Forbes called Metzler, inviting him to Transition to Community’s annual banquet as his guest. That opportunity led to Metzler joining the board, attending weekly Bible study there, and befriending Forbes, who became the center’s house manager.

Metzler sometimes asked Forbes to baby-sit his two children. Forbes asked Metzler to be best man when he married in 2011.

“My faith grew, knowing Ryan,” Metzler said. “I got to understand the issues he had growing up. It changed my mind-set in how I treat people.”

They began giving talks and wrote “Unchained,” a breezy, 172-page book about their story.

Heather Metzler said her husband had long spared her the grim details of his encounters and close calls with lawbreakers. “He also did not express much hope for people changing,” she said. “He was just very jaded. Until Ryan.”

“It wasn’t until I started going to their presentations that I really realized what had actually happened between them,” she said. “It’s an incredible journey, no matter how many times you hear it.”

Forbes earned a degree in addictions recovery at Liberty University, but his criminal history sabotaged job opportunities in his field.

He sold used cars until a drug-and-alcohol counseling position opened at Lancaster County Prison. Warden Cheryl Steberger, moved by Forbes’ transformation, was open to hiring him.

“Who better to relate to (a current inmate) than somebody who’s been there and done it,” Steberger said.

After Forbes secured a waiver from the state police allowing a felon to work at the prison, Forbes began employment there in November 2018.

“It became clear early on that Ryan was a perfect fit,” Steberger said.

Metzler, 51, and Forbes, 39, have shared their story more than 40 times to groups large and small.

Their presentation on a recent Sunday night was simple.

Metzler, who showed up in uniform, spoke first, addressing about 150 people — mostly teens — in the gymnasium of a big Mennonite church north of New Holland.

In a straightforward fashion, Metzler described the arrests and how his department considered Forbes “the armpit of our community.”

“Has anyone here been sprayed with pepper spray?” the officer asked.

Forbes raised his hand and looked around. His hand was the only one up, and the moment drew laughter.

Later, Metzler asked how many had ever had a bad experience with the police. Again, only Forbes raised his hand.

The teens eyed Forbes. Here was this former menace, foreign to their experience, but now approachable and real.

Then it was his turn to speak.

Forbes brought to mind a big bear, one wearing an untucked shirt that tented over his belly. He paced and spoke with a practiced ease.

Forbes described his painful childhood and adolescence and how it led to self loathing and anti-social behavior.

He said it took a crack over the head from Metzler’s flashlight and reflection in a prison cell to open his heart to God. And then he found a friend to walk beside him.

Hardest challenge

That walk has led to deep conversations. It also survives teasing, such as “Somebody, get this cop a doughnut!”

Sometimes the buddies’ families get together. Other times the pair go off on their own, attending a Giants-Jets game, for example.

But how long that walk will continue is now uncertain.

Only hours before the presentation at the Mennonite church, Metzler downed pain pills to stave off the harsh side effects of treatment for an aggressive cancer seeded throughout his body.

The brutal diagnosis, made in the summer of 2018, flipped the script again on the Metzler-Forbes relationship.

“It can just feel overwhelming,” Forbes said, “to know that your friend has this illness, and there’s absolutely nothing that you can do about it.”

It’s the police officer now, not the reformed felon, needing support in the midst of crisis.

Metzler is matter of fact about what he’s up against.

“The odds aren’t very good,” he said, but the officer draws encouragement from Forbes’ example of perseverance against odds that also weren't good.

So the two keep learning from each other.

It took awhile for that to start to happen, but it’s at the heart of their story. And it’s not done yet.