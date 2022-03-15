A 19-year-old who was shot and killed in a Lancaster city gas station Monday night was remembered by his family as a kind and loving soul who cared for others.

Damian Santiago was “always a happy kid,” his cousin Jessica Torres, 38, said Tuesday. “He was always smiling.”

The Lancaster city resident was described by his relatives as a loving person and family man with an outgoing personality and a large group of friends.

“He was a really happy guy. He would make everybody laugh. He would always show love,” said his brother Michael Rodriguez, 34. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Torres and Rodriguez said nobody in the family had ever heard of Carlos Almanzar-Torres, the man police have charged with shooting and killing Santiago at an A-Plus Sunoco gas station in the 100 block of West Orange Street just after 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Police have charged Almanzar-Torres, 21, of Lancaster, with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

Lancaster city police said Almanzar-Torres and Santiago had known each other before the shooting.

Investigators determined Almanzar-Torres and Santiago encountered each other at the gas station and began fighting.

Almanzar-Torres pulled a handgun from his jacket, chased Santiago around the store and shot him in the right shoulder, police said in a news release. Santiago collapsed inside the store.

Almanzar-Torres turned himself in at the city police station an hour later, telling investigators “his anger got the best of him,” according to a criminal complaint.

He told police he approached Santiago to shoot him again, but instead punched him as many as four times.

Two store employees were "in close proximity" to Almanzar-Torres when he fired the gun, according to the news release. Police did not say how many shots were fired.

‘I was stunned’

It was around 1 a.m. Tuesday when Rodriguez received a call from a family member telling him Santiago had been killed.

“I was stunned by it,” said Rodriguez, who said he had just seen Santiago two days earlier. “I was confused.”

Santiago was a former student at Phoenix Academy, though he was not enrolled at the time of his death. School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau stated that additional mental health services would be provided to students and staff who knew Santiago.

"We are always saddened by loss of life, especially someone so young," Rau said.

Santiago had plans to pursue a job training program to study mechanics in the hopes of perhaps owning his own car repair shop one day. Rodriguez described him as a cheerful person who “could bring anybody’s spirits up,” always found time to spend with his family and loved to play basketball with his friends at the neighborhood basketball court.

His family has had a difficult time processing his death.

“We’re all sad,” Rodriguez said. “It hurts. We just lost one of our youngest family members.”

“No one has completely processed that he’s gone,” Torres added.

A court docket states Almanzar-Torres was arraigned on his charges Tuesday morning and is currently in Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail by Judge Jodie Richardson. He will face a preliminary hearing before Richardson on March 25.

An attorney was not listed for Almanzar-Torres in the docket.