Steve Walker led a life of grace and humility by emulating his deep Christian faith, friends say, and he spread that kindness the best way he could — with music.

“He could make any guitar sing,” said Gina Miller, a decade-old friend and bandmate.

Walker’s life was cut short early Sunday morning in West Earl Township when authorities say 27-year-old Stephen John Jones shot and killed the 68-year-old in what friends say was a random attack.

A preliminary hearing for Jones on homicide and robbery charges is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 before District Judge Jonathan Heisse.

Miller, who performed with Walker in the local band Division Highway, was in disbelief when she got the news while at a golf course in Maryland.

“I was just devastated,” she said.

Walker, a native of Delaware who resided in Wilmington, was in the area tending to matters related to his elderly father, according to friends. LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported Walker was from Brecknock Township.

Grieving their loved one, the Walker family declined to participate in this story.

For years, Walker and Miller performed at countless events in Lancaster County and beyond, including community festivals, children’s hospitals, birthday parties and nursing homes, she said. Much of their music was worship-based, but they delved into other genres such as country and rock.

He was also a member of the Mennonite composite Reunion Vocal Band.

Miller said Walker’s musical abilities were boundless.

“Keyboard, guitar, mandolin — if it could make music, Steve could figure out how to play it,” she said.

Miller said she was hopeful Walker would join her for a performance of a song they wrote together called “Missing Piece” at White Chimneys in Gap as part of GINA for Missing Persons Foundation’s Squeaky Wheel Tour, which raises awareness of missing people. The Aug. 30 event will commemorate numerous missing persons including Lancaster County teen Linda Stoltzfoos, who disappeared on June 23.

Bill Holder, who lived with Walker for about a year and a half in Bowmansville, described him as a “sweet guy” who spent much of his free time making music in his bedroom.

“When he wasn’t doing that, he drove Amish and Mennonite people around,” he said.

Walker’s talents also led to a yearslong gig as a music engineer and teacher at Beam’s Music Studio in Ephrata.

Owner Tom Perry said Walker gave guitar lessons to well over 100 students in the two years he worked there from 2015 to 2017.

As friends, Perry says Walker was a reliable sounding board for personal problems.

“He could talk (with you) about your problems all night long if you needed to,” he said. “It was a wonderful friendship.”

Over the years, the two confided in each other and eventually developed a code word when one of them was having a bad day.

“We would say, ‘Hey, let’s go grill some hotdogs,’” Perry said, and more likely than not, they would clear their schedules and hang out, away from their problems.

Perry admits he is still struggling to reconcile what happened to his close friend.

“I still have a lot of ... it borders on anger,” he said. “It’s such a bad thing to happen to a wonderful person. When his life is horribly taken; I’m trying to find that (forgiveness).”

Despite the tragic circumstances, Perry and Miller said they are both convinced Walker would have prayed for Jones.

“He is a selfless, God-loving man full of faith,” Miller said. “(Jones is) already forgiven (by Walker),” she said. “That’s who Steve was ... he would not have been mad. He’s in heaven now.”

