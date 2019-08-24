A fire that happened in a chemical room at Dental EZ Integrated Solutions, 1816 Colonial Villiage Lane, prompted a Hazmat response Saturday afternoon.

The fire, which started around 11:30 a.m., was started by a piece of heating equipment, according to Lafayette Fire Company Chief David Keens.

Haz Mat 2, the county's hazmat team, was called in to determine the chemical, which turned out to be nickeloid 767, Keens said.

The chemical was not harmful and there were no injuries reported.

Keens said that there was no damage to the building from the fire, but he estimates that the fire caused $10,000 to $12,000 damage to equipment.

More Lancaster County news: