Fire crews responded to a hazmat incident that happened in East Earl Township on Friday, but said there's no danger to the public, according to a WGAL report.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Stauffer Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials said upon arrival they encountered smoke coming from all sides of a one-story shop, the report said.

Fire crews established a water supply and called additional tankers to the scene. Fire officials said they encountered several small explosions and rainbow-colored flames, according to the WGAL report.

Fire officials said the shop housed pallets and rack storage of lithium ion and lithium polymer batteries, which is why a Lancaster County hazmat team was called for metering and assistance with material disposal, the report said.

The fire crews stayed at the scene until 2 a.m. Saturday. Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene, according to the WGAL report.

Nick Good, the public information officer for Garden Spot Fire Rescue, said his fire department was one of 13 or 14 companies who responded to the fire.

There were 20 to 30 batteries that caught fire, and according to Good, because lithium burns "extremely" hot and reheats overtime, the batteries were contained in dumpsters to contain and suffocate the fire.

As of Monday morning, Good said two of the three dumpsters were cool enough to dispose the materials. He said he didn't know the cost of damages.