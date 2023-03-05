Fire crews responded to a hazmat incident in East Earl Township on Friday afternoon but said there is no immediate danger to the public according to a WGAL report.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Stauffer Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials said upon arrival they encountered smoke coming from all sides of a one-story shop, according to the report.

Fire in East Earl Township on Friday evening [update] A fire started in a commercial building in East Earl Township on Friday evening.

Fire crews established a water supply and called additional tankers to the scene. Fire officials said they encountered several small explosions and rainbow-colored flames, according to the WGAL report.

Fire officials said the shop housed pallets and rack storage of lithium ion and lithium polymer batteries, which is why a Lancaster County hazmat team was called for metering and assistance with material disposal, according to the report.

The fire crews stayed at the scene until 2 a.m. Saturday. Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene, according to the WGAL report.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue officials said the building’s contents were placed into dumpsters and moved into a field across the street and away from other structures, according to the report.

Fire officials said the dumpsters will continue to burn for several days or up to two weeks, but there is no immediate health risk to the public from the burning dumpsters, according to the WGAL report.

Hazmat and DEP officials plan to monitor the scene for the next several days, according to the report.