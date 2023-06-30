The bad air filling the skies over Lancaster County should start to move off this weekend, but probably not for good.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to cover all of Pennsylvania on Friday, with the state Department of Environmental Protection upgrading its initial code orange air quality alert to a code red — when the air is considered generally unhealthy for anyone to breathe.

The smoke will remain at least into the start of the weekend, senior AccuWeather meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said. Hazy conditions will likely continue through most of the day Saturday and gradually improve Sunday when storms and winds move through the area, she said.

This is the second time this year that the county has dealt with heavy smoke from the wildfires, and it probably won’t be the last.

“We’re not even into the heart of wildfire season up there yet,” Hoegg said. “We’re still in the early stages overall, so I do think we will continue to see rounds of smoke pushing eastward across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast tier through much of the summer.”

Across Canada, there are 497 active fires with 231 being classified as out of control, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Thursday.

Many of those fires are in rural areas with people not fighting them, Hoegg said, and it will take rainfall to put them out.

For most of the day Friday, air quality in the county remained in the “unhealthy” 150- to 200-point range, according to the federal government’s AirNow.gov website. Air quality is measured by the PM2.5 scale, which calculates particles in the air on a 500-point scale, with 500 being the worst.

Three weeks ago, the county reading peaked at 457, in the code maroon or “hazardous” range.

A code red alert means air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population and people should refrain from going outdoors. Residents may experience irritated lungs, eyes and sinuses from the pollution, which could be exacerbated by preexisting health conditions.

Hoegg said when the smoke moves on, it will be replaced by hot, humid weather.