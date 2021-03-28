A hazardous weather outlook has been issued in Lancaster County on Sunday morning in anticipation of strong thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Sunday afternoon, mostly after 1 p.m., according to National Weather Service forecasts. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are also possible.

Between one quarter and half an inch of rain is expected to fall, according to the forecast.

Thunderstorms should dissipate by around 7 p.m., and the rain will continue for about another hour, according to the forecast. Temperatures should then drop to a low of 38 degrees in the evening.

The hazardous weather outlook was issued for much of south and central Pennsylvania on Sunday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather will be low from Monday through Saturday.