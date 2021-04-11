A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Lancaster County early Sunday morning in anticipation of stormy weather, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Isolated strong to marginally severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible Sunday afternoon into the early evening, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Lancaster County has a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to a National Weather Service forecast. The thunderstorms will likely turn into rain showers after 10 p.m.

The likelihood for widespread hazardous weather will be low for the next week, according the statement.

The hazardous weather outlook was also issued in Mifflin, Juniata, Franklin, Snyder, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.