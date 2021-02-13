Editor's note: This article has been updated with information from AccuWeather.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania on Saturday in anticipation of snowy weather today.

The area could see patchy light snow and sleet accumulation Saturday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. Snow, freezing drizzle and sleet of less than half an inch is expected mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday night will see a 50% chance of precipitation, mainly snow, freezing drizzle and sleet before 7 p.m. before transitioning to freezing rain and sleet, according to the National Weather Service.

Lancaster County will see little or no snow accumulation on Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning, according to AccuWeather.

More snow is expected later this week, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

A pair of winter storms could bring “significant snow and ice” Monday and Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts did not include a projection for snowfall amounts in the coming days.