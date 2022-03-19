The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of rough weather this afternoon.

Scattered damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, isolated hail and possibly even a brief tornado are all possible this afternoon and early evening, NWS said.

The rough weather will likely take place briefly sometime between 3 and 7 p.m., said meteorologist Matt Steinbugel. Much of the day will otherwise appear relatively calm.

Steinbugel recommended that people in the area be aware of the weather and have ways to receive warnings should one be issued.

The hazardous weather outlook did not have an expiration time.