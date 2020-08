The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Lancaster County.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the morning, with wind gusts as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is currently at 60% for the day.

Large hail exceeding one inch in diameter is also possible this afternoon.

Heavy rain could continue into Monday and Tuesday, as Hurricane Isaias tracks north along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

