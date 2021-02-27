Raindrops on flower
Raindrops are seen on a flower in Lancaster city, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

The National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania on Saturday in anticipation of possible wintry precipitation.

Light and elevation-dependent snowfall or mixed precipitation is expected Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Valley locations will see a coating of up to an inch of snow at most, while the ridge tops of central and northern Pennsylvania will see between 1 and 2 inches of snow.

Lancaster County will see a light chance of rain, mainly before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 90% chance of rain on Sunday as well.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather will remain low through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

