A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Lancaster County on Monday as eastern Pennsylvania was forecast to see an elevated potential for wildfire spread through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Relative humidity levels will dip near 20 percent in some places, with wind gusts of 20-25 mph expected at time, providing ripe conditions for wildfires to spread, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts in Lancaster County are forecast to reach as high as 24 mph on Monday, though they should become calm after midnight.

The hazardous weather outlook was issued in Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster counties.

The probability for continued widespread hazardous weather will be low throughout the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

There will be a slight chance of showers early Tuesday morning after midnight and again after 8 p.m., according to National Weather Service forecasts. High temperatures should remain in the mid- to high-60s through Thursday, dropping into the high-50s on Friday and into the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny, with a chance of showers each day from Thursday through Sunday, according to the forecast.