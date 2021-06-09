A hazardous weather outlook is in effect in Lancaster County through this evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Heavy downpours are expected this afternoon and evening and could result in flash flooding, NWS said. A thunderstorm is expected around 4 p.m. and more thunderstorms and showers are likely after 7 p.m.

Wind will be light, according to NWS. Due to heavy downpours, flash flooding is possible Thursday and Friday as well.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday and Friday, NWS said.