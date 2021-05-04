Potentially strong thunderstorms are in the forecast for Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Isolated and strong thunderstorms are expected for the area mostly after 3 p.m., according to NWS.

"Gusty winds and localized downpours" are also possible later in the afternoon, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook.

The hazardous weather outlook is also in effect for several other counties in central Pennsylvania.

There's a 30% chance of rain this morning and afternoon in Lancaster County, followed by a 60% chance into tonight, according to NWS.

Today's high will be near 82, dropping to a low around 65 later in the evening.

Rain is expected again on Wednesday before sunny skies return on Thursday, according to NWS.