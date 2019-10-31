This isn't a trick, and it definitely isn't a treat.
Hazardous weather is expected to hit Lancaster County today, with lots of rain and high winds.
"A line of strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater is expected to cross the region this afternoon," the National Weather Service in State College said in a hazardous weather advisory issued Thursday morning.
The high winds could possibly cause a few brief and isolated tornadoes, NWS added.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be around one and a half to two and a half inches by early Friday morning.
The hazardous weather has caused many communities in the county to move trick-or-treat to Friday. Click here for a full list of the postponements.
Today will be a high of 74 and a low of 41, but cooler temperatures are ahead, thanks to a cold front that will move into the county tonight.
Friday's high will be 52, but the weekend is expected to be moderately sunny with a low chance of rain.
The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms will be Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves from west to east across PA. If you're heading out trick or treating, check the weather before you go and have a way to get weather alerts. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/8Et8c5KAwJ— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 30, 2019