Hay caught fire at a large feed shed Thursday at a Manor Township dairy farm.
The fire at Franklin View Farms, 1700 Prospect Road, was likely caused when workers were grinding hay earlier in the day and was not heat-related, according to employees. It was likely equipment sparked and smoldered, they said.
The shed was located about 75 to 100 feet from two large barns containing dozens of cows. Luckily, one of the farmers said, the wind was blowing away from those barns.
Crews from several area departments, including Blue Rock, Hempfield, Conestoga and West Willow, responded. The shed appeared to have minimal damage but a lot of hay was destroyed.
The fire was called in at 2:16 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, and was under control a short while later. Crews were removing and spreading hay and spraying it with water in the afternoon.