A mixed martial arts fighter from Hawaii raped a 14-year-old girl three times over two days and told her to take the morning after pill, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Avery E.I. Sanchis, 23, of Hilo, raped the girl at a house in Conoy Township Aug. 7, then twice on Aug. 8, according to police. The girl told Sanchis to stop during two of the rapes but was too scared to say no when the second happened because of his strength - he picked her up and carried her into another room, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Sanchis is 5 feet, 11 inches, and 190 pounds, and a mixed martial arts fighter, but has not fought since December 2019, according to Sherdog, a website that covers the sport.

After the third rape, Sanchis took the girl's parents' car without permission and returned with a morning after pill and told her to take it, according to the affidavit. He told her he would not pay child care, it said.

It was not clear if the girl took the pill.

Sanchis' attorney, Andrew J. Levin, of Conshohocken, said on Thursday that his client "has lived his entire life as a law abiding citizen and looks forward to addressing these allegations in court."

The girl talked to police on Aug. 17 and in follow up interviews. A sample of Sanchis' DNA matched samples obtained from the girl's clothing and bedsheets where the assault took place, according to the affidavit. His DNA was obtained Nov. 25 after a Hawaii judge issued a search warrant.

Sanchis turned himself in on April 30. He is charged with three counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault and one count each of corrupting minors, indecent assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The charges were filed March 1.

Sanchis is free after posting bond for bail set at $100,000. A May 12 preliminary hearing before District Judge Randall Miller has been scheduled.