Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, including Sandra Huffman of East Greenville, Pa., have been struggling to make ends meet in January because of a month-long gap in coronavirus unemployment benefits.

 JESSICA GRIFFIN / Philadelphia Inquirer

Have you — or someone you know — had problems receiving unemployment benefits through the state, or through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program?

We are working on a story for LNP | LancasterOnline about state and federal unemployment programs. The reporter, Matt Stroud, is also someone who’s had to use these systems before. He knows it can be frustrating and slow, but we’re in unusual times; the state’s Department of Labor & Industry is stressed more than ever before, and he wants to know how it’s affected people who need the help.

Please fill out the survey below to share your thoughts. Personal contact information will be kept confidential.

Feel free to message Matt Stroud at stroudjournalism@gmail.com

