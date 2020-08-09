Haven't completed the 2020 Census yet? Expect a knock on the door

Three out of four Lancaster County households have been counted in the 2020 Census so far, the second best showing among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

But with thousands still uncounted, the once-in-a-decade head count has entered its final phase with census takers, called enumerators, knocking on the doors of those who didn’t respond either online, by phone or through the mail.

Between now and Sept. 30, badge-wearing enumerators will make up to six attempts, including weekends, to find someone at home. A force 1,500-strong is spreading across an eight-county region that includes Lancaster County.

“We just ask (residents) to be welcoming of them,” said Stephen Shope, a supervisor at the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, which covers eight states. “They will be observing social distancing and wearing protective masks and following all of the guidelines so that we’re ensuring the safety of our employees and the public.”

Census takers are not to enter homes, he said.

Even with census takers knocking on doors, it’s not too late for households to avoid a visit by responding online, by phone or by mail, if they received a form.

As of Friday, 74.9% of Lancaster County households here have been counted. Only Bucks County has a better rate: 75.4%.

That compares to Pennsylvania’s 66.2% response rate.

Shope called Lancaster County’s response rate “phenomenal.” He pointed out that with two months to go, Lancaster County is already approaching its 2010 final rate. Ten years ago, a total of 77.2% Lancaster County households responded.

“We are very proud of our overall response rate in Lancaster County, and attribute it to the hard work of our census partners across the county,” said Emma Hamme of the Lancaster County Planning Commission and a leader on the county’s Complete Count Committee.

Nevertheless, several municipalities are lagging. Adamstown is at the bottom with a response rate of only 55.2%.

Hamme and Shope said a possible reason is the number of residents in Adamstown who get their mail at the post office. The census does not send forms to post office boxes, but hand delivers them to residents who don’t get mail at their homes. The pandemic, however, delayed in-person deliveries to those homes.

Other municipalities where responses lag are Lancaster city, 60.2% rate; Columbia, 61.5%, Terre Hill, 62.1%; Fulton Township, 64.3%, and Conoy Township, 64.7%.

Within Lancaster city, two census tracts have particularly low response rates. They are the downtown tract at 49.7% and the Southeast tract at 50.6%.

The top responding municipalities are Clay Township, 85.0%; Rapho Township, 83.2%; West Donegal Township, 82.6%; Warwick Township, 82.7%, and Brecknock Township, 82.0%.

To respond to the census by phone, call 844-330-2020. Spanish speakers may call 844-468-2020.

To respond online, go to 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-online.html.