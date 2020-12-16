While COVID-19 is still ravaging through our community, the stress of living through a pandemic can also have an effect on our mental health.

In an effort to limit your stress or get your mind off things, have you picked up any self-care routines recently? Whether it be meditation, yoga, or even something as simple as going on a daily walk, these habits can be beneficial to anyone's mental stability.

If you've started a new self-care routine, we'd love to hear about it. Fill out the survey below and let us know how your new habit has helped you.

