After a spike in COVID-19 cases was identified last week at Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach, anyone who visited the Delaware beaches recently is asked to consider being tested.

The alert from the Delaware Division of Public Health comes after 100 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rehoboth Beach Thursday, and another dozen tested positive at Dewey Beach.

“We are extremely concerned by yet another cluster of COVID-19 cases in the beach area and the potential for spread to others both at work and in social gatherings,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of Delaware Division of Public Health.

The testing is recommending for those who lived at the beach with non-family members, attended a party, or ate at a restaurant or bar without a face covering or without practicing social distancing. Hospitality industry workers are also urged to get tested.

“We know that some of the positive persons have been at parties recently, potentially transmitting the virus to others who may still be here or may have returned to their homes in other counties or states,” Rattay said.

This is the second time in just over a week that the division of public health has asked those visiting the beaches to get tested, according to a City of Rehoboth Beach press release.

For Pennsylvania residents, a list of testing sites is available at www.health.pa.gov.