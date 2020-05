Most Lancaster County schools have made the switch to online learning for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a small group of students, however, that hasn’t participated.

For some, it’s by choice: They don’t feel like doing it, or they aren’t challenged enough.

For others, it’s not by choice: They can’t access online work because they don’t have a device or internet connection.

Whatever the reason, we want to hear from you.

