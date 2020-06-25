With summer underway and with July 4 just around the corner, you may have heard booms and pops from somewhere in your neighborhood; odds are, it's probably fireworks.

But depending on the time of day and the sound, they can be a nuisance.

Several police departments throughout Lancaster County have issued reminders about the laws pertaining to firework usage given the time of the year.

We want to know – have you heard any fireworks in your neighborhood?