Ephrata Area School District will shed more light Monday on its study of secondary school start times.

The school is hosting a community meeting with medical experts and district officials who will share sleep research and answer questions from the community, district spokeswoman Sarah McBee said.

Questions may be submitted prior to the event at bit.ly/EphrataSleep.

The district also held three student sessions this week and plans to hold meetings with staff next week.

Since early spring, Ephrata has studied start times and whether the district’s current middle and high school start times — 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively — matched students’ physical and mental health needs.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Sleep Foundation and others say teenagers generally suffer from a lack of sleep due to puberty and delayed sleep onset and wake times.

A state-commissioned report released in October suggested later secondary school start times would benefit students.

In October, Ephrata surveyed nearly 1,100 students in grades seven through 12. Among the notable results: 81% of students said they get less than eight hours of sleep, 85% said they got eight or more hours of sleep when they were able to sleep in, and 94% said they have occasionally felt tired during the school day.

“That really told us this is a topic that we should be considering because it affects such a large majority of our population,” district Superintendent Brian Troop told LNP in November.

McBee said the board is expected to make a recommendation regarding secondary school start times in January or February, 2020.