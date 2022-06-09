Ephrata Senior High School’s 316 graduates remembered two students at the high school’s War Memorial Field.

Emily Rachelle Ramirez passed away in the class of 2022’s freshman year, and Alexander Meyers just recently passed away in a car accident.

Principal Scott Galeno asked the audience to take a moment of silence for those students. Galeno recognized the pain of losing classmates and that “difficult events” make people stronger.

Superintendent Brian M. Troop likened the graduates to seeds reaching full potential in the right environment.

Galeno also recognized valedictorian Adam Gockley and salutatorian Jeet Patel.

Class president Brett Devlin welcomed the crowd and addressed the “dynamic” four years the graduates had in high school and all the changes they have endured, from school renovations to the pandemic.

“The change has caused our time at Ephrata High School to flash forward like pebbles shattering an hourglass,” Devlin said. “To some, this quickening was a miracle; to others a missed opportunity to relish in the memories made so naturally when spending four years of our lives with people we have come to depend on and love so dearly.”

A few students gave speeches based on a quote by Walt Disney: “All our dreams come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”

Christopher Amick wished the class of 2022 good luck to pursue any dreams they had, no matter how small. He also encouraged his fellow graduates to try to have a purpose in life.

“I believe dreams are just an extension of purpose,” Amick said. “Most people think we have to find our own purpose, but I’m not sure that’s necessarily correct. I think we have to make it for ourselves.”

Alexandria Gooding addressed the audience, telling the graduates to be proud of what they have accomplished.

“No matter where we go, or what dreams we have, they will come true if we have the courage to pursue them,” Gooding said. “It is this time that had molded us into the truly incredible and courageous people we all are. This is the beginning of our adult lives. So, let’s take this moment and let it soak in.”

Senior speaker Olivia Good welcomed friends, family, teachers and fellow students, talking about the different experiences the class has had over their four years. Good also addressed the courage some of her classmates will face.

“Courage is something that comes in all shapes and sizes,” Good said. “For some of us, courage was having the strength to make it through another day.”